As Nebraska farmers head to the fields during planting season this year, groundwater moisture supplies are holding strong after last year’s heavy rains.
According to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources, pockets of southwestern Nebraska and the Panhandle saw minor groundwater level declines, but the latest Groundwater-Level Monitoring Report shows a “wealth of increases in groundwater supply across the rest of the state from spring 2018 to spring 2019. On average, wells measured in spring 2019 saw a 2.63-foot increase in groundwater levels statewide.”
According to the report, the groundwater-level rises resulting from the historic flooding of 2019 have not yet been completely accounted for.
“While the flooding had a grave impact on surface water levels throughout much of Nebraska, how it affects the groundwater supply will be measured in the coming years,” said Aaron Young, a geologist with the UNL School of Natural Resources.
Young said groundwater levels for the annual report are collected each spring from some of the 5,000-plus wells measured throughout the state.
Floodwaters take time to seep into the state’s vast groundwater supply, he said. In other cases, wells that would typically be examined for the annual report could not be accessed, as they were completely submerged.
Young said he personally measured about 125 wells.
“Last year, there were six that I attempted to measure where, as you were driving up to it, you could look down the road and it was just water,” he said. “You couldn’t even see the wells sticking out of the ground. The flooded areas may have been underrepresented in this year’s report. This year, several hundred wells that we normally measure, particularly in Kearney County, around Fremont and some other hard-hit areas, didn’t get measured.”
“That’s a pretty significant rise,” he said. “In many areas of the state, it doesn’t completely offset, but it helps to offset, some of the declines we had from the drought in 2012 that are still lingering in many areas.”
Young said there are some areas of the state that likely will not fully recover from the 2012 drought for an extended period of time, but one of the counties hit hardest by it had some of the biggest gains in groundwater during the past year.
Colfax County had about a 15-foot rise in groundwater levels this year, he said, after about a 20- to 25-foot decline during the drought. The county, located about 75 miles west of Omaha, does not have a large irrigated-agricultural footprint compared to other rural Nebraska counties, so its residents most often experienced the lack of groundwater at personal levels. Due to the drought, many house wells there went dry.
Young said the data used to compile the annual report is collected by 30 different state and local agencies.
“All this water is essential to our agricultural economy,” he said.
More than 8 million acres of Nebraska corn and soybeans are irrigated, according to the USDA.
Last year, there was a four-month period from May through August during which Grand Island received nearly 28 inches of rain, including more than 11 inches in August, which caused havoc for the Nebraska State Fair. For the year, Grand Island received 39.71 inches. During the first four months of 2019, Grand Island received 5.65 inches. During the last four months of the year, Grand Island received 6.13 inches.
While rain is in the forecast for the coming week, for the first four months of this year, Grand Island has received less than 5 inches of precipitation, slightly less than the 30-year-average.
In March 2019, there was 3.67 inches of precipitation and warmer temperatures melted the accumulated snowfall from February, causing massive flooding throughout the area as the frozen ground was not able to absorb any of the runoff from the snowmelt and rain.
This year’s snow season yielded 31.3 inches. The 30-year average is 28.9 inches.
Last December, the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) reported historic groundwater level increases from spring to fall.
Luke Zakrzewski, data image analyst, told the CPNRD board of directors that of the 363 wells read by staff in both the spring and the fall, there was a districtwide gain of 0.76 feet, from Gothenburg to Columbus.
Zakrzewski said with crop irrigation that normally takes place from May until August in Central Nebraska, “it is unusual to have wells that record an increase from spring to fall.”
The historic level of precipitation the district received last year contributed to 210 of the well levels increasing an average of 2.51 feet. The remaining 153 wells declined an average of 1.65 feet.
Zakrzewski said 20 of the wells recorded their highest groundwater level and 50 wells had readings in the top 10% of their respective historic range. Most of the wells have been monitored each spring and fall by the CPNRD since the mid-1980s.
He said all 24 GWMAs saw increases because of timely rains during the 2018 irrigation season that continued throughout the fall, and 200 to 300 percent above normal precipitation last spring.
From 2017 to 2019, Grand Island received nearly 100 inches of precipitation. Since 2000, Grand Island’s annual precipitation has averaged 26.31 inches.
The CPNRD is currently in the process of compiling well data for its spring well readings.
