The Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival received a statewide education award from the Grand Island Izaak Walton League of America (IWLA) Thursday at the Central Platte Natural Resources District board of directors meeting in Grand Island.
Mike Gaghagen, an IWLA member, presented the award. This is the second award presented within a week to the Central Platte NRD for the Groundwater Festival. On July 17, the Izaak Walton League presented its National Honor Roll Award to Kelly Cole and Marcia Lee, festival coordinators, at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, for efforts to educate youths about natural resources through the Groundwater Festival.
Grand Island IWLA members present an activity at the festival each year titled Critter Cube Count, which teaches students how to identify macroinvertebrates, then use math to calculate the health of a stream and how it affects groundwater.
More than 30,000 students from across the state have attended the festival, and even more impressive is the fact that it has been replicated in 42 states in the United States, as well as Mexico, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.
In 2004, Susan Seacrest and The Groundwater Foundation staff approached CPNRD about handing over the foundation’s flagship event — the state’s first Children’s Groundwater Festival — to the NRD. Staff members Cole and Lee were excited to take on the challenge. In 2005, the foundation and the NRD co-coordinated the event for a smooth transition.
“That first year on our own, we were both eager and nervous about taking on a statewide event; however, the guidance we received from the foundation assured that everything went smoothly,” Lee said.
This May marked the 30th year that the festival has brought professionals together to teach youths about all aspects of groundwater. Lee said the message students take in has remained the same — groundwater is a precious resource and we all have a part in protecting and preserving it.
Students attend 25-minute, in-depth classroom activities and a stage show that relates to groundwater. Water/natural resources professionals teach about groundwater interactions with surface water, effects of pumping, the Ogallala Aquifer, pollinators, stream flows, wetlands, pollution, drinking water, recycling, wastewater, industry use, the water cycle, water filtration, municipal systems and wildlife through hands-on activities, games, and relay races. NRD staff members set each school’s schedule, placing the students in six different topics.
Cole said a few changes have been made. The first was to rename the event as the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival and partner with Grand Island Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. CPNRD budgets $10,000 annually, with the remainder of funds donated by businesses and individuals to cover equipment, materials and sack lunches provided to students, teachers, presenters and volunteers.
A change that will take effect in 2020 is a shift from inviting both fourth- and fifth-grade students to only fifth-graders, since the Nebraska Department of Education determined that the festival best correlates with new science standards for fifth grade.
With every school in Nebraska invited to attend, schools were being placed on a two-year waiting list. The change reduces the wait time for schools to attend. Location is also a vital aspect to the number of schools that can attend.
Central Community College and College Park have provided their campuses at no cost for all 30 years.
A good indicator that the festival is successful is the evaluations received from teachers, presenters and volunteers. Even better indicators are letters received from college students who attended as elementary students. Former students have said the opportunity to attend the festival opened their eyes to their career path.
“It’s incredibly rewarding when we receive those letters,” Lee said. “It’s gratifying to know the Groundwater Festival has made a personal impact on someone’s life and that they share the same devotion to groundwater that we do.”
Cole and Lee say the event seems to get easier each year and they don’t lose as much sleep as they did that first year. It’s their hope that the festival impacts Nebraska youths for another 30 years or more.