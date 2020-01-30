DANNEBROG — Dannebrog American Legion Post 241 will host its annual groundhog feed from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Legion club in Dannebrog.

The menu will include meatloaf, pork patties, sides and desserts; freewill donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Leanna Obermiller at (308) 380-1515 or leannaobermiller@yahoo.com

