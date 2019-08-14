ASHTON — “My heart has never been so broken, yet so filled at the same time,” said Centura teacher Elizabeth Gross.
Gross visited Poland as a participant in the 2019 Echoes and Reflections program.
Beginning July 27, the program took her on a five-day journey through Holocaust memorial sites. The trip has left her still processing her experience. It is an experience she will share publicly for the first time Sept. 8 in Ashton.
Gross will be the featured educational speaker at the 2019 Polish Fest. The Sept. 8 festival is a yearly event, sponsored by Ashton’s Polish Heritage Center.
“While traditional food, music and fun is the focus of the event, each year an educational opportunity is part of the program,” said Sandi Mudloff, PHC president. “As we celebrate our Polish heritage, we also need to be aware that tragedy has been a part of our history. Poles, as a people, have endured in spite of regular invasions, partitions and even the genocide perpetrated by the Nazi regime.
“What we can celebrate is the fact that through such challenges, Poles have developed special strength. It is the same strength which gave them the capacity for survival in the face of hardships, drought and disease right here in Nebraska.”
The Echoes and Reflections program is sponsored by Israel’s Yad Vashem. Gross was one of 25 teachers who were selected nationally to visit sites such as the Warsaw ghetto, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Chelmno and Oskar Schindler’s factory.
Her appearance at Polish Fest will be her first opportunity to share her recent experience. She will speak at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Francis Church in Ashton. She is open to further speaking engagements and may be contacted personally at bgross@centuraps.org.