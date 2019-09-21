GREELEY — People who dream of a green planet would be encouraged by a visit to Greeley every September.
People wear all sorts of emerald clothing to the Greeley Irish Festival. Irish flags fly all over town.
The festival isn’t just for residents of Greeley County. The road rises up to meet many attendees. Signs around Greeley say “Cead Mile Failte,” which means “100,000 welcomes.”
Organizers hoped more than 2,000 people would attend the 13th annual Greeley Irish Festival.
With all of the activities, good bands and bustling atmosphere, this fact is clear: The people in Greeley know how to throw a party.
The sign on the edge of town says Greeley is home to 562 friendly people and a few old crabs. Those crabs weren’t apparent Saturday, maybe because the color green acted as camouflage.
Doug Wrede, one of the directors of the Greeley Irish Festival, figured the crowd would peak at 3 or 4 p.m. Then people would leave around 5 p.m. to watch the Huskers or “just to get home before dark. Because people come from all over the state for this.”
Then, at 5 or 6 p.m., “you have a whole ‘nother crowd that starts coming in.” Wrede said. The music was scheduled to go until 11:30 p.m.
The Greeley Irish Festival must have a good budget, because some of the bands come from great distances. “We spend all the money we make,” Wrede said. Plus, the festival receives funding from the Nebraska Arts Council.
One of Saturday’s bands, Chance the Arm, comes from Kansas City. Wild Colonial Bhoys are from Minnesota. Ellis Island is a duo — one of the members is a native of Ireland. The other lives in Denton.
Another band, the Town Pants, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Originally, the Town Pants were going to play Greeley on their way back to British Columbia. But in the meantime, the band booked a gig in Pennsylvania. Now, they’re headed back to the East Coast, from whence they came.
Patty Harris, one of the festival volunteers, said a man from Chicago came to Greeley just to see the Town Pants. He saw the band in New York and called Greeley to make sure the group would be there. “And I said, well, as far as I know,” Harris said.
The man, who works for United Airlines, flew into Lincoln and then drove to Greeley. “He thinks they’re that good,” Harris said.
Also performing were the Omaha Pipes and Drums, who showed audience members how to play the bagpipe. Other activities included face painting and a parade of family clans.
