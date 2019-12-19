One of the favorite activities of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation staff — especially at Christmas time — is the delivery of much-needed funds into the hands of deserving agencies and organizations who make a significant impact on the residents of Grand Island.
On Wednesday and Thursday, CEO Melissa DeLaet and the foundation’s staff, aka “Santa’s Elves,” embarked on a special round of year-end surprise check presentations.
“The grants that are being given come from field of interest and donor-advised funds,” DeLaet said. “Our donors have generous hearts and wanted to spread that generosity around during this season of giving.”
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has had its biggest gifting year yet, with a total of more than $3.2 million granted in 2019. This is more than $1 million more than in 2018.
DeLaet and the GGICF staff kicked off the two days of giving with a $4,500 gift to the Food for Thought backpack program with the Grand Island Public Schools outreach services.
They finished the two days of giving with a gift of $5,500 to Hope Harbor.
The gifts were given for the following programs:
— Boys Town Shelter holiday meals
— Grand Island Public Schools Food4Thought backpack program
— Heartland United Way
— Project Hunger
— Toys for Tots
— Hope Harbor holiday meals
— Hope Harbor
— Business Coalition for Veterans
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.