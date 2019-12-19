One of the favorite activities of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation staff — especially at Christmas time — is the delivery of much-needed funds into the hands of deserving agencies and organizations who make a significant impact on the residents of Grand Island.

On Wednesday and Thursday, CEO Melissa DeLaet and the foundation’s staff, aka “Santa’s Elves,” embarked on a special round of year-end surprise check presentations.

“The grants that are being given come from field of interest and donor-advised funds,” DeLaet said. “Our donors have generous hearts and wanted to spread that generosity around during this season of giving.”

Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has had its biggest gifting year yet, with a total of more than $3.2 million granted in 2019. This is more than $1 million more than in 2018.

DeLaet and the GGICF staff kicked off the two days of giving with a $4,500 gift to the Food for Thought backpack program with the Grand Island Public Schools outreach services.

They finished the two days of giving with a gift of $5,500 to Hope Harbor.

The gifts were given for the following programs:

— Boys Town Shelter holiday meals

— Grand Island Public Schools Food4Thought backpack program

— Heartland United Way

— Project Hunger

— Toys for Tots

— Hope Harbor holiday meals

— Hope Harbor

— Business Coalition for Veterans

