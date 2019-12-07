The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has opened its scholarship application period for the 2019-20 school year.

The online application period is open for scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors, current or returning/nontraditional students and graduate students. Applicants are invited to visit the GGICF Website (www.gicf.org) and begin the application process. Students will be directed to open a free account and work their way through the application, which is an entirely online process.

In the 2019 cycle alone, GGICF and its affiliated funds disbursed 136 scholarships totaling just over $250,000.

Applicants who have questions about the scholarship application process should call the foundation office at (308) 381-7767 or contact the GGICF scholarship administrator by email at scholarships@gicf.org.

The application window is open through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, 2020.

