The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has been closely following the news surrounding COVID-19 and public health concerns in our area. As most are aware, this has led to school and business closures as an effort to prevent the further spread of the virus. We believe that it is our duty as an organization to set an example for other local organizations and to practice safe and healthy polices as we work through this crisis.
Please be advised that until further notice:
• The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation offices at 1811 W. 2nd Street in Grand Island are closed. Our team will be working from home during this time and will not attend group meetings in person. We remain available for meetings via phone or internet.
• When appropriate, all program meetings will be held via zoom video conference.
• The Scholarship Tea, scheduled for April 5th, is cancelled.
• Our grant programs will move forward as planned, however, discretionary grant making may be limited to operations and direct support of organizations that support the basic and health needs of the most vulnerable and at risk in Greater Grand Island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.