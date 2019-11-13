Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is joining in a nationwide observance of Community Foundation Week through Monday to recognize the role these philanthropic organizations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address civic and economic challenges.
During this time, community foundations come together to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the past year.
“The work of community foundations spans beyond the practice of giving. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the lives of those these selfless organizations serve,” said Melissa DeLaet, chief executive officer. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our most challenging social problems and advance the most promising of opportunities to benefit our residents.”
Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy.
Established in 1960, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation empowers people by creating legacies that strengthen their communities. Accredited by the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, the foundation manages $23 million in assets and has helped establish hundreds of charitable funds over the past 59 years.
Each year, the foundation serves hundreds of donors through individual, family and corporate legacy funds. Additionally, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation provides scholarship, grantmaking, youth philanthropy and nonprofit capacity-building programs.
