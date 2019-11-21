The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation board of trustees and staff along with the Marshall family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Bill Marshall.
This year’s event featured a keynote speaker, Grand Island native Lanny Martin.
The Gift of a Legacy is an event that celebrates the legacy that community leaders have left behind and presents the foundation’s Legacy Award.
Marshall was born in Niobrara and moved to Grand Island in 1959. Shortly after earning his juris doctorate he returned to Grand Island where he and his wife Sherry made their home.
He returned to Grand Island to help his father open Five Points Bank. They felt from the very beginning that for them to be successful they needed to invest their time and resources back into the community.
From this mindset came Marshall’s exceptional role in the philanthropic world and leaving a legacy for the Greater Grand Island community, the foundation said in a press release.
Marshall’s generosity and vision helped organizations such as College Park, the Heartland Events Center, the Nebraska State Fair, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Grand Island Public Schools, the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Bankers Association, the Nebraska State Board of Education and the Hastings College Board of Trustees.
Those who were closest to Marshall know his most important legacy he affected was his family, the foundation said in presenting the award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.