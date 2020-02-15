Chris Hochstetler, Vincent Hernandez and Jill Fargo have joined the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation Board of Trustees.
Trustee members serve three-year terms and can serve up to two times.
Hochstetler, Hastings College’s first dean of innovation and creativity, is a graduate of Grand Island Senior High. He served in the Army for 20 years. He has a bachelor of science in legal studies from the University of Maryland and a master of public administration, specializing in nonprofit management and leadership, from Walden University.
He serves on the board of directors for Christian Children’s Home Foundation in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Nebraskans for the Arts, Bridges out of Poverty, the Nebraska Writer’s Collective and the Grand Island Children’s Museum Steering Committee. He and his wife, Kelly Bates Hochstetler, have two grown children, Hayley and Tanner.
Hernandez. owner of Central Nebraska Polygraph Services, is a licensed polygraph examiner. He is a retired Nebraska State Patrol trooper/investigator with 32 years of service, including 11 years in the Traffic Service Division and 21 years in the Investigative Service Division. He performed polygraph examinations for the State Patrol for 23 years.
He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He served four years as the president of the Nebraska Polygraph Association and 10 years on the Truth and Deception Advisory Board under the direction of the Nebraska secretary of state’s office. He also served on the board of directors of the American Association of Police Polygraphists for six years, CHI Health St. Francis for nine years, The Physician Network for three years and Heartland United Way for six years. He is currently active with TeamMates of Grand Island, serving four years on the TeamMates Board of Directors and mentoring for the past 19 years.
Fargo is the office manager at the Indianhead Golf Club in Grand Island, where she has worked for more than 16 years. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a business administration degree.
She has a strong resume of stewardship and board service, having served on the boards of Third City Clinic, Salvation Army, The Eihusen Foundation and Heartland United Way, and was actively involved in the Northwest Booster Club. In addition, she was a campaign co-chairwoman for the Heartland United Way. She has been a mentor for the Grand Island MOPS organization for 12 years. She and her husband, Doug, have three adult children and three grandchildren.
The mission of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is “empowering people to turn their passion into purpose by creating legacies that strengthen the future of the communities we serve.”
Hochstetler, Hernandez and Fargo replace retiring trustees Tom Babel, Dr. Chad Hudnall and Dee Price. Other foundation trustees include: chairwoman Lisa Thayer, vice chairman Mike Schuster, treasurer Bart Qualsett, secretary Denise Myers, past chairwoman Marcy Luth, Lisa Avila O’Connor, Brad Fegley, Mike Gloor, Katie Goering, Mike Kneale, Ann Martin, Kim Rerucha, Jason Roe, Lynne Werner and Tim White.
For more information about GGICF, visit www.gicf.org or send an email to info@gicf.org.
