On Friday, Great Western Bank will be providing 400 family dinner bags on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. at its 700 N. Webb Road location.
Each bag will contain items for families to make a pasta dinner and all food is being purchased locally from Super Saver, including bakery-fresh bread in each bag.
Each bag will also contain an activity pack children can complete and return a page to be entered into a future drawing for a piggy bank that will contain money to get them started on a savings account.
Vehicles should enter from the Webb Road driveway and exit onto Faidley Avenue to keep the flow of traffic moving in one direction. People are to remain in their vehicles and roll down the window for a bag.
The bank encourages people to have signs or decorations on their vehicles to help uplift each other and spread community cheer.
