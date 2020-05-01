President for the Grand Island Market Tanya Stephens delivers food to a vehicle as Great Western Bank employees giveaway a preparable spaghetti family meal at the bank's Faidley Avenue and Webb Road location Friday morning in Grand Island. The meal ingredients were purchased from Super Saver. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Great Western Bank gave out 400 bags of food to the community Friday at its 700 N. Webb Rd. location.
The effort aimed to reduce some of the burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has struck Grand Island particularly hard.
“We are handing out food bags to the public just as an appreciation to our customers and to the community to hopefully make their evening a little better so they can have a meal around the table with their family,” Tanya Stephens, Grand Island market president, said.
Stephens has seen that times have been tough for the bank’s customers and the community as a whole.
“We have had some customers with jobs being eliminated or hours being cut back,” she said. “They’ve certainly seen in the community where there are some families that have struggled or had to get creative during the last few weeks.”
Each bag contained a box of spaghetti, a jar of sauce, two cans of vegetables and a fresh-baked loaf of French bread.
“I really think it’s important for families to gather around the dinner table, especially during this time, to have time together to just talk and reflect and appreciate what they have,” Stephens said. “If we can give back a little bit by doing that, we want to do that for Grand Island.”
The bags also contained an activity pack for children, with a page they could enter into a future drawing for a piggy bank containing money to start them toward having a savings account.
While handing out bags and guiding customers, bank staff kept safe through sporting traffic vests and protective masks, and practicing social distancing.
There were no worries about being at risk, Branch Manager Holly Wood said.
“We feel like we’re being safe,” Wood said. “We’ve got our masks and our gloves. We’re making sure we’re doing social distancing and not coming in contact with people. We have them roll down their windows; nobody leaves their cars.”
She added, “We feel like we thought it through and can do it in a safe way and still contribute to the community.”
Organizing the event was fun for GWB staff, Wood said.
“We started out talking about different things we could do,” she said. “We had done some things to help the first responders here. Last week, we did a cinnamon roll donation to all the St. Francis health care last week. We decided this time we were going to help out the citizens of Grand Island.”
There is great value in giving back, Wood said.
“One of the things I love here is to just be able to help the community,” she said. “It just makes me feel good, and like I’m a part of the community.”
Stephens hoped the event helped inspire joy in others.
“It’s been a stressful few weeks for a lot of people,” she said, “and it’s just really fun to be able to work together to do something positive for the community and everyone’s been really excited for today.”
