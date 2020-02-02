Great Western Bank has selected Grand Island nonprofit Project Hunger to receive funding under its Making Life Great grants program, which targets innovative programs that enhance the quality of life within the communities in which Great Western Bank serves.

“It is our privilege to support the many worthwhile efforts in our communities,” said Ken Karels, Great Western Bank chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our goal with community funding is to cultivate lasting relationships and to give back to our communities in ways that directly align with our mission to Make Life Great.”

In fiscal year 2019, Great Western Bank donated more than $2.5 million in total donations and sponsorships to community groups across its nine-state footprint.

It is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank services its customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

