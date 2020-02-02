Great Western Bank has selected Grand Island nonprofit Project Hunger to receive funding under its Making Life Great grants program, which targets innovative programs that enhance the quality of life within the communities in which Great Western Bank serves.
“It is our privilege to support the many worthwhile efforts in our communities,” said Ken Karels, Great Western Bank chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our goal with community funding is to cultivate lasting relationships and to give back to our communities in ways that directly align with our mission to Make Life Great.”
In fiscal year 2019, Great Western Bank donated more than $2.5 million in total donations and sponsorships to community groups across its nine-state footprint.
It is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank services its customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.