There was a definitely a hint of fall in the air Friday morning with temperatures in the low 50s as the 600 exhibitors that displayed at the 42nd annual Husker Harvest Days began to break camp after what HHD Show Manager Matt Jungmann said was a great show.
After a year of uncertainties for farmers, ranchers and agri-business, Jungmann said he was pleasantly surprised with the mood of producers and agri-business at the Decatur, Ill.,-based Farm Progress show. And after this week’s HHD show, he said that same mood of guarded optimism prevailed with showgoers and exhibitors.
“It really amazed me how the crowd turned out despite everything going against them,” Jungmann said. “The weather and the economy produced a tough mood in the ag industry. It is really refreshing to see how many people came out — and the smiles on their faces and how much everybody enjoyed the event.”
While there was rain Wednesday night, Jungmann said, “That was just dust control. We didn’t have any struck vehicles or cars. All the parking lots held up great.”
At last year’s HHD, the show premiered with more than $7 million of infrastructure improvement that modernized a 40-year-old electrical power system, burying the power lines and eliminating the need for power poles, along with concreting the roads and walkways and adding improved drainage to move storm water more efficiently off the grounds.
Jungmann said those improvements paid off big-time this year after the August thunderstorm that brought nearly 90 mph wind and heavy rains. Without the improvements, less than a month out from the show, that storm would have left a mess that could have impacted the show.
“Had we not had those improvements with those 87 mph winds, it would have wiped out all of those overhead power lines and it would have taken a bunch of buildings with them,” he said.
For Jungmann, a highlight of the show every year is when they perform field demonstrations. Exhibitors’ harvesting equipment goes head-to-head to allow farmers to make comparisons.
“I also love it when we add new things to the show,” he said.
For example, Jungmann said the expanded presence of the livestock industry at the show allowed producers to get up-to-date information on important issues facing the cattle industry.
“That is kind of the event promoter side of me about when we add new things to the show,” he said. “The operations manager side of me likes to see the infrastructure working well, the drainage working well, the traffic flowing so well — the behind-the-scenes operational stuff that it takes to put on a show went really smooth.”
He said the reason why things went well this year is the staff who help him put on the annual show, such as their grounds managers Roger and Jason Luebbe, who are responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the site year-round, along with the AIM board, landowners and “everybody in the community who steps up and knows what they are doing.”
“It is well-oiled machine that fires up,” Jungmann said.
Another highlight of this year’s show was the addition of the International Trade Center, which hosted about 25 foreign visitors from six continents.
He said that elevates HHD’s reputation as a global farm show.
Jungmann said planning for next year’s show is also underway.
“I sort of lean on the exhibitors for that,” he said. “I already know of three things that will be new next year that the exhibitors are doing, A couple of them will be WOW things. There will be some pretty heavy roll-outs coming out for 2020.”
