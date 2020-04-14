LINCOLN — The group behind an initiative petition seeking to cut property taxes by 35% called it quits Monday, citing an inability to collect signatures during the coronavirus outbreak.
"With public gatherings and even personal contact limited, there is no reasonable expectation that we can finish the task, without needless risk to the health and safety of our circulator network and to Nebraskans, in general," said the group, TRUE Nebraskans, on its website.
The grass-roots group needed to gather more than 120,000 signatures of registered voters by July 2 to qualify its proposal for the November 2020 ballot. Some observers doubted that TRUE Nebraskans could reach that goal, given that it hadn't hired professional petition circulators to gather signatures.
Officials with the group did not answer phone messages left Tuesday morning.
The TRUE Nebraskans drive — which stands for “Tax Relief Unites Everyone” — was launched 11 months ago after the Nebraska Legislature couldn’t pass a bill to provide substantial property tax relief.
The group’s initiative, if it had been adopted, would have given all property owners a state income tax credit equal to 35% of their annual property tax bill. Backers had included former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Rep. Hal Daub, as well as at least six state senators, who maintained it would have forced the State Legislature to do something about the state's traditionally high property taxes.
Others, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, had condemned the so-called "35% Solution," saying would have caused a crisis in funding of state universities, K-12 schools and other state priorities.
