Eighth grade students at Wood River Middle School will experience a college visit this school year through funding from an Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grant awarded by EducationQuest Foundation.
Through the grant program, the schools will also conduct activities with eighth graders that will help them get on the path to college.
The Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grant is one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.
“When younger students visit a college campus, they see first-hand the possibilities that college can offer,” said EducationQuest Assistant Vice President Eric Drumheller. “This experience can motivate them to take steps during high school that will make college possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.