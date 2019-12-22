With a $1,500 grant from the Wood River Community Centennial Foundation, Wood River became the first Hall County community to have all of its historic newspapers sponsored for digitization through the Hall County Newspaper Digitization Project.
The grant, awarded to the Hall County Historical Society, fully funded the digitization of the Wood River Interest, published 1894-1919. Previous gifts from Donna Moyer and Eric Nielsen, both of Wood River, fully funded the digitization of the Wood River Gazette, published 1884-1892, and the Wood River Sunbeam, published from 1899 until the newspaper merged with The Clipper in 2017.
The Hall County Newspaper Digitization Project was launched in May by the Hall County Historical Society with the Cairo Roots Museum, Clipper Publishing, Doniphan Herald, Grand Island Independent, Grand Island Public Library, Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society, Stuhr Museum, and Wood River Maltman Library.
The goal of the project is to digitize the 28 historic newspapers published in Hall County since 1870. Michelle Setlik, a Hall County Historical Society board member, said, “At the present time, the historic newspapers can only be viewed at a library using a microfilm reader. With digitization, these invaluable community records will now be searchable and accessible online to family and community historians, students and teachers, and anyone with an interest in the history of Hall County.”
Judy Wagoner, secretary of the Wood River Centennial Community Foundation, said, “We are happy to support the Historical Society in the project and pleased that Wood River has now fully funded the digitization of all three of our newspapers.”
According to Setlik, the three Wood River newspapers are now being converted into digital images in the first phase of the project along with six other Hall County newspapers. It is anticipated the 80,000-plus pages included in the first phase will be available to the public in January 2020.
More information on the newspaper project is available on the Historical Society’s website at www.HallNEhistory.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.