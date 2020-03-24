UNK_Granger_SmithWEB

Yee Yee. Country music star Granger Smith is coming to Kearney.Known for his redneck alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. and his “yee yee” catchphrase, Smith is headlining this spring’s concert at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Smith — who arrived onto the country music scene in 2013 with the album “Dirt Road Driveway” — will perform April 9 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s spring concert featuring Granger Smith has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Smith was scheduled to perform at UNK’s Health and Sports Center on April 9. The concert will not be rescheduled.

All ticket purchases using a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically through the UNK Ticket Office. Customers can expect a refund on their statement by April 13. Any questions or issues with refunds should be directed to the box office at 308.865.1563 or lopertickets@unk.edu.

Tickets went on sale in February, with prices at $25 and $30.

The concert was organized and sponsored by Loper Programming and Activities Council.

