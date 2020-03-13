Since last Saturday, I’ve learned why young adults don’t listen to their voicemail. They’re tired of hearing from old people.
A week ago, I asked why, when you call young adults, their voicemail hasn’t been set up.
“Because we get sick of deleting ‘call me back’ messages from boomers,” Jeff Hilderbrand wrote in an online response to the column.
Jennifer Ehlers doesn’t check her voicemail “because when your grandma calls a million times a day and doesn’t hang up soon enough and the voicemail is her hanging up.”
Why doesn’t Danyelle Leverington check her voicemail?
“Because it would be full of automated messages telling me my auto warranty is up or student loans are due,” says Leverington, who also responded to the column after it was online.
Many people say they can tell from caller ID who has called, so there’s no need to check voicemail. They would rather text people.
My daughter-in-law says “it’s way more effort to check your voicemail than to read a text message. Also, in my experience, only people over 50 years old leave voice messages, unless it’s an emergency.”
It does seem that older people leave messages more than younger ones.
“I put up with voicemail and having to delete regular voicemails from my boomer dad stating to call him back because sometimes I get important calls from numbers not in my contacts,” says Clay Pfeifer. “They better leave a message if they want me to call back.”
My middle child says, “We don’t set up our voicemails because we don’t want to further encourage incoming calls from anyone aside from our families and significant others.”
I’ve also received verification that people 18 to 35 love to work at home.
“Working from home is the tops,” says my daughter. “Not only do I get to throw dinner into the crock pot over my lunch break, sitting on a boring conference call is 10 times better if I also get to pet my dog while I’m taking notes.”
Former co-worker Sarah Mindrup is also a big fan of laid-back working.
“Who wouldn’t want to work from the comfort of their own couch or bed?”
Sarah says you get “bonus points if you have a pet to cuddle with.” You receive “extra bonus points because I feel like you would receive fewer random phone calls.”
Anne, my daughter-in-law, says, “Young people generally see commuting as a waste of time, so it is easier to just work from home.”
Also, if you need to do something personal, such as making a phone call, seeing a doctor or taking a nap, “you don’t have to immediately explain your absence,” says Anne, the mother of two. “If you have little kids, it also means more time with them.”
A week ago, I wondered how people who work from home get to know their co-workers.
“I work from home and find co-workers largely a distraction,” Pfeifer wrote. “I’m more productive working from home without ‘water-cooler chatter.’ I get to know my client via conference calls and IM and the occasional onsite visit. I love the flexibility working from home provides.”
I’ve also learned why young adults don’t visit their mailboxes very often.
“Because the only thing in young people’s mailboxes today are either magazines where the stories are outdated (compared to the Internet), junk mail or bills. Nothing too exciting,” Anne says.
In addition, I asked why young people buy movie tickets in advance. Sarah says she does that when she’s in Omaha.
“It ensures I get a good seat right in the middle row in the middle of the theater,” she says.
Anne and her husband, who live in a large city, typically buy tickets in advance “so we know how full the theater is and whether people are going to be ‘all up in our business.’”
Over the last week, I’ve also learned about life in airbnbs. Sarah says they’re often much cheaper than hotels.
My oldest son, who thinks he’s a comedian, pointed out aspects of airbnb life I didn’t realize.
“Airbnbs are a nice way to grill or use a stranger’s toothbrush that you don’t get in hotels.”
I think my wife and I will just stick with hotels.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
