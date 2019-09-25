As 15-year-old eighth-graders growing up in Grand Island, Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy dreamed of having a “real movie” play at a movie theater in their hometown.
The pair’s childhood dream will come true this weekend when the Grand Theatre — the very theatre they watched movies at when they were kids — screens “Ready or Not,” a film written by the 1994 Grand Island Senior High graduates.
Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $3.50 for adults. The film is rated R.
Busick said “Ready or Not” tells the story of a young bride named Grace (played by Samara Weaving) who marries into a “very wealthy and eccentric” family who made their money in the board games industry. On her wedding day, she finds out she has to participate in a “bizarre family ritual” that involves drawing a card from a mysterious box that indicates the game she must play as part of her initiation into the family.
“Unfortunately, she pulls the ‘hide and seek’ card,” Busick said. “The family believes that this is a sign that they have to murder her by dawn because they believe an ancestor made a deal with the devil and they now have to play by certain rules and follow certain instructions in order to not only keep their extensive wealth and privilege, but their lives.”
He added that while Grace thinks she is just playing “an innocent game of hide and seek,” she quickly finds out she is being hunted by her in-laws.
Murphy said Grace pulling the hide and seek card is a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” because the last time it was pulled as part of the family ritual was 30 years prior, which is seen in the film’s prologue.
“‘Ready or Not’ touches on the idea of family traditions,” he said. “Do you actually believe in the same things your parents and your grandparents believed in? Do you actually believe in the same religious beliefs as them? Or are you just sort of going through the motions? We play with those ideas in the film a little bit too.”
Busick said the film plays with the idea that the rich “live in this very isolated bubble” and believe they can get away with murder.
“A lot of the fun comes from the fact that these are people who have never even changed their attire before in their lives,” he said. “So hunting people down in the dead of night isn’t really in their skill set. A lot of humor comes from that.”
Murphy said he and Busick came up with the idea for “Ready or Not” six years ago. The idea came from the anxiety they both went through after meeting their future in-laws for the first time.
“In my case, it was my now-wife’s entire family at the same time,” Busick said. “You just had these feelings of are they going to accept me? Am I good enough? Will they like me? We thought that was a nice, universal emotion to build a horror movie on if we turned that up to 11 and made it made it the most terrifying and disturbing experience we could think of.”
Murphy said that while six years may seem like a long time to develop an idea into a script and a movie, that is actually “very quick” in Hollywood as writers can spend years — their entire careers — working on projects that “tend to go nowhere.”
“So six years really isn’t that bad, all things considered; that is actually really fast,” he said. “You really have to be committed to your story and you really have to love it because it is a long time to get something made.”
“Ready or Not” is Busick and Murphy’s first major film project.
Busick said he hopes the film “makes things a little easier for us” in finding work writing other projects. He said the projects he and Murphy are working on are “very similar” in genre to “Ready or Not.”
“They are not just horrors and they are not just comedies,” Busick said. “We will always try to give the audience a fun night and a roller coaster-like experience so they are not just experiencing one thing; it is OK to laugh and scream in the same movie.”
Busick said he and Murphy wrote episodes four and seven of the second season of Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” based on the Stephen King novel. The season premieres Oct. 23.
Both Busick and Murphy encourage Grand Islanders to support their work by seeing “Ready or Not” at the Grand Theatre this weekend.
“It really turned out to be a fun experience,” Busick said. “If you are a fan of horror, comedy, great actors and/or great acting, you will enjoy yourself at ‘Ready or Not.’ We are grateful that it is playing at the Grand. It makes us happy that it is playing at our hometown, especially at that historic theater. We hope that our hometown residents will come out and support two former Grand Islanders.”
