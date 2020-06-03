Grief-stricken hearts and minds weighed down the crowd that gathered at the YWCA of Grand Island on Wednesday.
The YWCA hosted a Stand Against Racism Community Prayer Vigil to provide members of the community the opportunity to reflect on themselves after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests.
“Our mission is to eliminate racism,” YWCA Director of Mission Impact Danielle Helzer said. “People need to recognize that there is still a lot of work to do.”
The vigil involved many members of the local clergy delivering messages against racism.
Ann Sukraw-Lutz of First Presbyterian Church lamented the lives of people of color lost to race-related violence.
“Let us lament this country’s original sin,” Sukraw-Lutz said. “Let us stand in solidarity with our black and brown and indigenous sisters and brothers.”
Derrick Meier of One Collective, a nonprofit that works in communities around the world and is passionate about making sure no one is invisible, asked that all be convicted of the sin of racism, that all grief be turned to repentance and for none to view themselves as more than anyone else.
“It is very important, we are all God’s people,” Priscilla Venegas of Centro Cristiano Vida Abundante said. “We need to work for peace in the community. This country is different because of all the people of different colors that live here. It is important for us to live in peace and love.”
The Rev. Jason Warriner of Abundant Life said in times of trial, it is important for messages of hope to show that things can change and worship and prayer have the power to change the hearts of all people.
“Father, would you help us to see, to see every one person the way you see them,” Warriner prayed. “Our hearts are heavy and they are broken.”
The message sent by everyone involved was clear — racism has no place in Grand Island or anywhere else in the United States.
“Black lives matter,” attendee Susanna Wren said. “There needs to be radical change. ... All lives will not matter until black lives matter.”
The event resonated strongly with all in attendance but especially with YWCA staff member Brisceida Flamenco.
“As a minority, an event like this makes me feel appreciated,” Flamenco said. “I was not expecting as many people. It gives me hope for the future that more and more people are trying.”
Flamenco said that she hopes people will continue to receive more education on different cultures and she hopes the dialogue in the community will continue to effect change.
