The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s Grand Island VA Medical Center will host an open house at the hospital beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The open house is open to veterans, families and members of the community.
According to organizers, the event is designed to increase public awareness of the VA services offered at the Grand Island VA Medical Center by giving veterans and other community members the opportunity to meet VA representatives, tour the facility and learn more about services currently available in Grand Island.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in tai chi and yoga demonstrations given by the center’s whole-health staff, talk with representatives from the U.S. Veterans Benefits Administration, learn more about the Veterans Transportation Service, meet local representatives from Vet Center, or see local veterans’ artwork submitted in conjunction with the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
“We look forward to seeing you at our open house event,” said Suzanne Hale, acting Grand Island VA Medical Center site manager.
Veterans who are new to the VA will also be able to enroll and schedule new patient appointments.
For more information, call (308) 389-5104.
