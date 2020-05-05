Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele announced Tuesday that there will be a partial re-opening of the Grand Island park system effective Thursday.
On April 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Steele closed city parks, excluding hike and bike trails and public sidewalks. Under the order, people using the trails and sidewalks had to maintain 6 feet or more of separation between users.
Under the new order, Steele said, city parks and recreational facilities will be partially open, but people using those facilities must continue to comply with directed health measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Central District Health Department, as well as city parks rules.
Also, beginning Thursday, tennis courts will be open, along with pickleball courts, lakes, ball fields (including softball, baseball and soccer fields) and disc golf. Organized and informal team sports and games, for both youths and adults, are still not permitted. There also will be no facility reservations.
Jackrabbit Run Golf Course will open on Saturday.
Remaining closed until further notice are the Island Oasis Water Park, Lincoln Pool, wading pools, spray pad, city playgrounds and equipment, Stolley Park train, basketball courts, futsal court, gaga ball pit, Community Fieldhouse, skating park and the Heartland Public Shooting Park.
