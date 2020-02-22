Grand Island Senior High students were able to spread love and show appreciation for Grand Island Public Schools’ special-needs students at an event Wednesday.
The GISH National Honor Society hosted a unified Valentine’s Day dance a few days late for about 30 students who ranged in age from GISH freshmen to Indra House students as old as 21 in the GISH middle gym.
The dance was the idea of senior Stefanee Monterroso, who said she wanted to organize an event for special-needs students after personally being inspired by them.
“This all started when I was little,” Monterroso said. “There are two girls in there (the dance) that I have known since kindergarten. I honestly never realized how much of an impact they have made in my life on how I see their points of view, especially people with special needs. They opened my mind and my heart to so many different things.”
She said she started volunteering in the community-based instruction (CBI) classrooms this past September and was able to meet a number of special-needs students. As a National Honor Society member, she knew that members usually organize an individual service project and she wanted to use this as a way to organize an event for these students.
In organizing the unified dance, Monterroso talked with National Honor Society adviser Tara Baker. When she told her what she wanted to do, Baker suggested a dance.
“I knew I loved being around these kids and that I like to dance,” Monterroso said. “I don’t really like Valentine’s Day, but what better theme for them to feel loved and appreciated than Valentine’s Day? I thought I would make them a dance.”
She said once she and the National Honor Society members decided to organize the unified dance, she solicited donations from local business. Donations were made by La Morenita, Harold’s-Construction, Little Caesar’s, Roses for You and Joseph’s College of Beauty.
“Little Caesar’s donated 35 pizzas and Roses For You donated 35 carnations and eight roses,” Monterroso said. “Joseph’s College of Beauty donated hair brushes and mascara. I also got a discount at Party City.”
At the dance Wednesday, CBI staff members and GISH students danced alongside the special-needs students as a DJ played music. A photo booth was also set up outside the gym for the special needs students to take pictures.
Monterroso said prior to Wednesday’s dance, she and her fellow National Honor Society members taught the special needs students how to dance.
CBI teacher Lauren Wilcox said the dance gave the special needs students an opportunity to interact with their friends and classmates outside of the school setting. They were also able to see old classmates they may not have seen in a while.
Wilcox said the older students were able to interact with the younger students at the dance and vice versa. This had a positive impact as the students may not be able to do this outside of the school setting.
Parent Michelle Foster said she thought the dance was a “super” and “wonderful” opportunity for her daughter, Jennifer, a GISH senior. She said she liked that the dance gave Jennifer an opportunity to be “accepted no matter what.”
“Jennifer is out there (on the dance floor), laughing and having a great time,” Foster said. “That is very important for her in interacting one-on-one with her peers. She is going to be all excited when she gets home and won’t sleep, but that’s OK. She is having fun.”
Monterroso said she hopes a GISH underclassman will take on the event once she graduates to make the unified dance an annual event.
