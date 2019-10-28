Audiences can get into the holiday spirit early at a musical production this weekend.
The Grand Island Senior High Center for Performing and Creative Arts will present “Elf: The Musical” this weekend in the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“Elf: The Musical” tells the story of Buddy the Elf (played by senior Sam Skalberg in the GISH production), who is raised by elves at the North Pole after mistakenly crawling into Santa’s gift bag. When he grows up, Buddy ventures to New York City, where he hopes to find his birth father and spread the true meaning of Christmas to those around him.
Greg Ulmer, one of the three musical directors, said “Elf: The Musical” will get audiences in the Christmas spirit, but they should not come to the musical expecting it to be the same as the popular 2003 movie of the same name.
“There is not the same music as the movie and it is not Will Ferrell; it is different,” Ulmer said. “It has the same basic plot and storyline, but it is told differently. There is no Papa Elf; Santa tells the story.”
Senior Elise Vahle, who plays Emily Hobbs, Buddy’s stepmom, in the musical, said the GISH production of “Elf” has the same theme and motif as the movie, but is not the same.
“The main difference between the movie and the musical is that there is a lot more development and interactions between the characters,” Vahle said. “It is still just as funny, but you get to see so many more sides to the story and it is more developed through the different characters you meet along the way.”
Senior Turner Griffin, who plays Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s birth father, in “Elf: The Musical,” said his character is mad at the beginning of the musical because he does not know Buddy is his son. He said Buddy comes to his office and to his home, which only infuriates him more.
Griffin said his relationship with Buddy evolves as the musical goes on.
“At first, it is like, ‘Oh, my gosh, who is this elf that is destroying my life?’” he said. “Then it goes to, ‘Oh, my goodness, he is just trying to get me to like Christmas. He is just a sweet guy who doesn’t know what real life is.’”
Vahle said Emily Hobbs’ job as Walter’s wife is to get her husband more in the Christmas spirit and to spend more time with his family.
Junior Avalon Wedige said “Elf: The Musical” includes romance as Buddy has a crush on her character, Jovie, a Macy’s department store worker.
“Buddy likes me before I like him and it helps me grow as a character because I am totally soft to the idea of Christmas,” Wedige said. “I hate singing, I hate dancing and I hate everything that goes with Christmas because I have never had a good Christmas experience. Buddy comes along and he completely changes my life around. He rekindles my Christmas spirit.”
Ulmer said GISH is the first high school in Nebraska to perform “Elf: The Musical.” He said GISH fine arts has talented kids who can fill the roles in “Elf” and he thought it “fit perfect for us” to do as this fall’s musical production.
Vahle said having the first Nebraska high school productions of “Elf: The Musical” allows her and her fellow actors to develop the characters and put their own spin on the roles before other schools do this production.
Ulmer said there are some elementary students in the musical, as well as some middle school kids.
“Any time we can incorporate all the different grades in a musical, we love it,” he said.
Online tickets prices for reserved seats to “Elf: The Musical” are $15 for main floor and $12 for loge, and general admission balcony seats are $10. GISH students can purchase balcony tickets for $5 with their student ID in the Activities Office.
The price for reserved seats will increase to $20 for main floor and $17 for loge on Friday, at which point tickets can only be purchased at the door. Tickets are available online at www.gips.org/ElfTickets through Thursday and can also be purchased in the GISH Activities Office in person.
Ulmer said during each of the shows, GISH fine arts will be hosting a canned food drive to benefit Archepelagio, a new service at GISH that serves as a food pantry for students.
