K.C. Hehnke, who has been the Grand Island Senior High head softball coach since 2008, is retiring from coaching.
Under Coach Hehnke, the Islanders have qualified for the Class A State Softball Tournament six times.
“The opportunity to coach at Grand Island Senior High has been one of the most enjoyable and satisfying experiences that I have ever been a part of,” Hehnke said in a statement. “I will miss being a part of the school staff but will be an Islander for life.”
He spent the 2007 season as a volunteer assistant coach for the reserve team.
“Coach Hehnke have been a wonderful coach for Grand Island Senior High,” activities director Cindy Wells said in the news release. “Our softball program has consistently been competitive and always seems to play better at the end of the season than it does at the beginning.”
Including the 2007 senior class, Hehnke has coached 20 Islanders who went on to play college softball.
“Coach Hehnke knows softball and he knows how to coach,” Wells said. “He’s been a great leader, mentor and asset for our student athletes. We are going to miss having him on our bench.”
Wells said the search for the next softball head coach will begin immediately.
