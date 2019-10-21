Grand Island Senior High will host a pumpkin carving party from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the high school. Admission is $5 for a pumpkin to carve. Carving tools will be provided.

Proceeds from the pumpkin carving party will benefit the GISH STEM trip. Snacks and candy will also be available to purchase.

Those attending the party are asked to enter the building at the west entrance off Custer Avenue.

For more information, contact Leah Borer at lborer@gips.org.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments