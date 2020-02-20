Grand Island Senior High theater students will showcase their talents on stage with two Shakespeare plays this weekend.
The GISH Center for Fine Arts will present “The Tempest” and “Double Double” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Little Theater at GISH. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for non-GIPS students. Tickets are free for GIPS students, faculty and staff with a valid school ID.
Co-director Christine Kier said “The Tempest” will be the first production on Friday, while “Double Double” will be the first one on Saturday. The sets for both productions will be moved during the intermission between the two shows.
“When we decided on ‘The Tempest,’ we realized it (the cast) was mostly male,” Kier said. “We have a lot of talented females, so we decided to do something else. We came across ‘Double Double,’ which is a comedic version of ‘Macbeth’ in a way. We chose that because it has a primarily female cast.”
Kier said there are about 40 students involved between the two plays. She said each show has its own unique cast, but that five students are in both plays.
“The Tempest” tells the story of Prospero, the Duke of Milan, (played by senior Turner Griffin) who is betrayed by his brother, exiled from Milan and put on a boat en route to an island.
Sophomore Chloe Holsinger, who plays Prospero’s daughter, Miranda, said her character was 3 years old when she came onto the island and was raised by her dad there.
She said her character is “very independent” and “very tomboyish,” but all that changes when she is introduced to her love interest, Ferdinand.
“He is on this boat of people that crashed in a storm that my dad caused,” Holsinger said. “After I meet Ferdinand I realize that I am not as independent as I wanted to be. Then I fall in love with Ferdinand and we end up getting married. I learn that I do not have to be so independent and can rely on another person.”
Senior Cassie Wing plays Ariel, a fairy, in “The Tempest.” She said she used to be under the command of Sycorax, the witch who guarded the island, but once she died, she was left in a tree for 12 years before Prospero lets her out. Ariel then becomes Prospero’s slave.
Wing said she is typically cast as the “damsel in distress,” so being able to play a “non-feminine, trickster-type fairy role” was exciting for her.
Holsinger said she enjoys being in “The Tempest” as it gives her the opportunity to grow. In every production, she learns different ways to grow in theater and in life by improving her public speaking and acting skills.
Griffin said “The Tempest” is “a really fun play” and that he enjoys acting alongside his peers.
“I enjoy getting along with these people and putting on productions with them,” he said. “Acting has always been a really fun experience for me, so being able to put on anything that makes someone smile is great.”
Senior Lexis McDowell, who plays Ursula, a witch, in “Double Double,” said the play tells the story of three witches who are trapped by a spell cursed on a high school production of “Macbeth.” The witches try to get the young actors to do the specific steps to break the curse.
McDowell said her role is “a lot of fun.”
“I like yelling at people and I get to yell at people in this,” she said. “I am invisible for most of the play, so I also get to mess with people and it is really fun.”
Senior Kaylin Lee plays Mrs. Lucas, an English or theater teacher, in “Double Double.”
Lee said she tries to get her students to do the right thing, and if they aren’t, she has no problem yelling at them.
“I help them through their scenes and through everything,” she said. “I talk to the new girl and try to get her to open up a little more.”
Lee said “Double Double” is a comedy, so it has some funny parts, but there are some sad parts, too.
“It is kind of confusing in the beginning, but it goes along pretty well,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.