The question Grand Island Senior High band director John Jacobs faced this spring was how that was going to be possible after the coronavirus pandemic forced the school district to go to online learning.
And how could the band be part of a much different looking graduation ceremony for the class of 2020?
Once the decision was made to change this year’s Grand Island Senior High graduation into a virtual ceremony, Jacobs began thinking of how the band could still play a part.
“When this all started, the wheels really turned thinking about how things would look,” he said. “For graduation, I floated ideas with Mr. (Jeff) Gilbertson (GISH executive principal) and (Grand Island Public Schools communication and marketing director) Jack Sheard. We had numerous ideas about how the band kids could be part of the ceremony.”
Two main options emerged, and the winning choice ended up being the same one that Jacobs is using to conduct classes during this time of at-home learning.
“The kids are using a platform called Smartmusic,” he said. “The kids are able to record their individual parts and then we can submit them for mixing and processing.”
Jacobs said seeing online versions of songs performed by bands, orchestras and choirs using that platform made it the obvious route for the Islander band to take for its graduation offerings.
Band members were invited to record their individual performances of “Pomp and Circumstance” and the school fight song.
“I told them I would take the best 40 kids out of the auditions using Smartmusic,” Jacobs said. “But I wasn’t going to limit it to 40. If 40, 50 or 60 kids played the music well, I would choose them.
“When it is necessary to edit and mix together music, the performances have to be nearly perfect for the engineer to work with them. But I think we have the musicians at Senior High to do that.”
After going through the submissions, Jacobs selected a graduation band made up of 48 members.
Now those individual parts will be mixed by a company in Maryland. A video showing all the members playing the two songs will be part of the virtual graduation ceremony.
One bright side of this type of graduation is that senior band members have the opportunity to “play” at their own graduation.
“Some of our seniors really jumped at the opportunity to play for graduation,” Jacobs said.
The switch to online learning with almost no preparation time wasn’t easy for educators. But there were even bigger challenges for classes such as band and music that don’t naturally lend themselves to an online environment.
“Overall, things have gone fairly well,” said Jacobs, who is in his first year at Grand Island Senior High. “I started thinking about how we were going to do this when this all started happening. Music is so much about relationships — the notes and rhythms, the sections and parts.
“With Smartmusic, we can go ahead and still have those relationships. The kids are able to keep working on the same music and we’re also trying some new music that we might play in the future.”
Jacobs said the band students have been very positive about how things have been going, and he has found some unexpected benefits from having to teach online with Smartmusic.
“Some kids might get lost in the mix of a huge ensemble,” he said. “But with individual submissions, I’m able to notice things and hand out individual feedback. I think the kids are enjoying how it has worked.”
Just like the graduation performance, the band is finding a way to play on during a difficult time period.
“It’s definitely challenging,” Jacobs said. “But we’re adjusting and doing the best job that we can.”
