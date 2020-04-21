031420_COVIDSchoolResponsePC002_bjs.JPG

During an all-school press conference about the schools' collective response to the current coronavirus situation, Mayor Roger Steele (left) joins with Grand Island school officials, including (from right) Jeff Edwards, Northwest Public Schools superintendent; Jordan Engle, Grand Island Central Catholic principal; Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools superintendent; Jerrita Staehr, Trinity Lutheran principal; and Tim Leach, Heartland Lutheran principal, on Friday afternoon at the Grand Island Public Schools Kneale Administration Building. They announced that while they will all be monitoring the coronavirus situation closely, city schools will remain open for the time being. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

GIPS will again host a community town hall meeting via Facebook Live on Tuesday night. There will be two, actually. The first, all in English, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. The second, translated live in Spanish, will start at 7:15 p.m.

Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, will take questions, along with Dr. Toni Palmer, GIPS Chief of Leading for Learning; Dr. Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent; Jeff Gilbertson, GISH principal and Selena Wardyn, Walnut Middle School assistant principal (6 p.m.) and Josue Covarrubias, Barr Middle School principal (7:15 p.m.).

Carlos Barcenas will translate the Spanish call live.

Topics tonight will include:

• Social emotional/mental health supports

• Food distribution changes starting next week

• eLearning, grading and schedules

• Safety measures

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments