GIPS will again host a community town hall meeting via Facebook Live on Tuesday night. There will be two, actually. The first, all in English, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. The second, translated live in Spanish, will start at 7:15 p.m.
Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, will take questions, along with Dr. Toni Palmer, GIPS Chief of Leading for Learning; Dr. Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent; Jeff Gilbertson, GISH principal and Selena Wardyn, Walnut Middle School assistant principal (6 p.m.) and Josue Covarrubias, Barr Middle School principal (7:15 p.m.).
Carlos Barcenas will translate the Spanish call live.
Topics tonight will include:
• Social emotional/mental health supports
• Food distribution changes starting next week
• eLearning, grading and schedules
• Safety measures
