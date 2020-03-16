In light of Grand Island schools closing this week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some say they are working on plans to educate students online.
Trinity Lutheran Principal Jerrita Staehr said teachers planned to make final preparations on Monday and Tuesday to switch to a distance-learning format. Some classes will have online assignments, while others will have a combination of paper packets and online components.
Staehr said Trinity Lutheran will be ready to move to online classroom delivery by Wednesday. Teachers may choose to teach from school or home, and will use screencasting features Screencast-O-Matic or Screencastify for their online classroom deliveries.
“I know that our science teacher is going to use that to do the experiments,” she said. “We have another teacher who is going to use that for devotion because we think that is important to keep that faith and strength in place while this is going on. That gives them hope and gives them a connection.”
Staehr added: “Some of the other teachers are going to do story time. We still have that teacher figure that allows them to have that constancy in their life. It is not like face-to-face (communication), but they still see the person they are used to seeing.”
She said Trinity Lutheran teachers will post information on Seesaw to communicate with parents, and items will also be pushed out via Fast Direct on the school’s website.
“We already have tabs prepared that will go live on Wednesday. We will have a Google document that is linked with the assignments for the week on that assignment page,” Staehr said. “The teachers will have the assignments and any links to videos or online sources that students will be using.”
She said that on Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran will have a drive-through for parents to pick up books and information packets.
According to a press release, Spectrum will provide free broadband and Wi-Fi access to K-12 students and college students in need for 60 days. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. Students can take advantage of this service by calling 1-(844)-488-8395.
Staehr said she planned to check with Spectrum on this for Trinity Lutheran students who need internet access.
“When parents pick up their packets tomorrow (Tuesday), those instructions will be in every student’s packet,” she said. “If they absolutely cannot have that or don’t have that, that poses a little more of a challenge. But I have asked teachers to work through that on a case-by-case basis with them. I am also communicating with the parents on that.”
Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said the school’s staff is working “really hard” to ensure there is a common vision for online learning moving forward.
“A lot of it is up in the air right now because there is no manual on this,” Engle said. “We are just working right now as a staff to figure out what is going to be the best fit for GICC and our staff and what we are capable of.”
He said GICC students were able to gather their personal belongings and Chromebooks from the school on Monday as needed. With regard to online learning, he is skeptical that GICC will see the same growth results as if classrooms were open.
“We are going to deliver the best possible instruction that we can, given the circumstances,” Engle said. “But we are also, at this time, really going to live up to our mission of community service at GICC.”
Like Staehr, Engle said he is advising students without internet access to call Spectrum.
