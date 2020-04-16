Grand Island unemployment insurance claims total for April 4 was 940, according to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
Cindy Johnson, president of the chamber, said unemployment claims in Hall County on March 21 were 256; on March 28, the total had climbed to 787, before reaching 940 on April 4.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses were laying off employees or furloughing them as government officials were encouraging people in nonessential occupations to stay at home to help stop community spread.
Johnson said statewide, over the past three weeks, 66,741 initial unemployment claims were filed. That compares with the 41,727 claims filed in all of 2019.
She said most of the initial claims were in the retail industry at 3,744, more than a 50% increase over the prior week’s 2,483 claims.
Some industries had declines in unemployment claims from the previous week, such as the accommodation and food industry and the arts, entertainment and recreation industry.
“We understand Grand Island is in the middle of pandemic peak and that there are difficult days ahead,” Johnson said. “We also know that once our fight with COVID-19 is won, we must be ready to reopen the economy.”
Johnson said, in the coming weeks, the chamber and Grand Island officials will focus on steps businesses can take to begin recovery.
She said the chamber will host a business leaders forum on Zoom at 10 a.m. next Wednesday.
The chamber has partnered with the governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the University of Nebraska and other chambers of commerce across the state to deploy a comprehensive survey to help answer questions on how Nebraska will recover from the pandemic.
Sen. Deb Fischer has been asked by President Trump to serve on a task force on re-opening the economy.
“I am proud to be a part of the bipartisan task force advising President Trump on reopening our economy,” Fischer said.
She said she had a productive conversation during her first day on the task force.
”COVID-19 has hurt Nebraska families, businesses and our state’s economy,” Fischer said. “Working together, we can develop safe first steps to begin getting people back to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.