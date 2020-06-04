The Grand Island J.C. Penney store is on a list of 154 stores the company announced Thursday that it plans to close this summer.
The Conestoga Mall store was the only Nebraska location included in the list, which covers more than two dozen states. When the first Grand Island store opened in April 1914, it was the first J.C. Penney store in Nebraska.
Closing sales will begin June 12. J.C. Penney expects the store closing sales to last between 10 and 16 weeks.
The company said it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.
