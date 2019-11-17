Grand Island’s Rotary, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020, has formed a new satellite Rotary group with a less traditional format.
The local organization is made up of multiple groups, focused on serving the community. Rotary’s reach is expanding and the services are growing.
Membership in the satellite group is for those who:
-- Need a flexible schedule to meet at times that are determined based on members’ requirements
-- Are passionate about Grand Island’s nonprofits
-- Are willing to be an extension of an organization to help lend time and talents
-- Are able to assist in projects that have immediate and long-term objectives
-- Are eager to develop leadership and professional skills
Rotary is both a local community leader and an international organization.
Earlier this year, the global Rotary gave the U.S. $100 million in grants to support the global effort to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease. Each November, Rotary Day at the United Nations is celebrated as a remembrance of the historic relationship between the rotary and the United Nations. Throughout World War II, Rotary published materials about the importance of such an organization to preserve world peace, and it played a critical part in the San Francisco Conference that formed the United Nations in 1945.
For more than 110 years, Rotary members have been addressing challenges around the world. The organization links 1.2 million members across the globe to take on issues for local communities. Rotary serves a mission to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Anyone interested in getting involved in the newly formed satellite Rotary group in Grand Island should contact Beth Frerichs at beth.frerichs@chiefind.com or Travis Mittan at travism@associated-staffing.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.