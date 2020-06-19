Grand Island Regional Medical Center is still on track for a July opening.
According to medical center CEO Larry Speicher, the project “is going very well.”
“We were surveyed by the state of Nebraska and received our facility state license number toward the end of May,” he said. “Now we’re waiting to hear from our Medicare surveyors on our results.”
Speicher expects the new center to be open in July on a limited basis.
“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has to pass us with a survey that was just provided to us a week ago,” he said. “Once we get that confirmed, we can start seeing Medicare-only patients. We anticipate that happening in July.”
He added, “Our emergency department services and maternity services will not be open until mid- to late fall of this year.”
Chief Construction of Grand Island has not been slowed in its efforts by the pandemic, said Janessa Schroeder, sales and marketing associate.
“Our team that was on the job had to get their temperatures checked every day and wear a mask while they were working on-site,” Schroeder said, “but we were still able to progress along with construction.”
Progress continued as well on the site’s medical office buildings.
“Since it’s not enclosed yet, we were able to kind of go around those guidelines, just because it’s outside and the air can circulate more,” Schroeder said.
The project was not without its challenges, though, including with inventory.
“We ordered ventilators and some personal protective equipment that were delayed, but now all those orders are being filled and I think things are starting to streamline and run smoothly,” Speicher said.
GIRMC is getting agreements with commercial insurance health plans, such as UnitedHealthCare Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield Nebraska, to provide service to their clients, Speicher said.
“We’re in the process of trying to get these other health plans online,” he said.
Finally opening the RMC, which broke ground in 2017, is an exciting prospect, Speicher said.
“I’m very excited about getting open and being of service to the public and the physicians and the entire community and market we serve,” he said. “We’re extremely eager to get going.”
