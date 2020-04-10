Memorial Stadium

In January, Grand Island Public Schools kicked off its Memorial Stadium renovation project with a groundbreaking ceremony. By July, the final beam was placed on the stadium before opening to  the public for the first home football game on Sept. 6. Construction work and fundraising continue on the renovation project. Renovation of the east stadium will be done in 2020. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

Schools across the country are turning their athletic stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m. (20:20, military time) for 20 minutes to honor the Class of 2020.

The Memorial Stadium lights will be on Friday night at this time.

