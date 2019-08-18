Grand Island Senior High officials have issued a schedule for classes to proceed Tuesday morning, but they won’t know for sure until Monday afternoon.
Samples were sent by FedEX to a lab on the East Coast before a noon deadline Saturday. The company promised Grand Island Public Schools that the results will be back by 2 p.m. Monday.
If everything is OK, GISH freshmen will report at 8 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the other three grades at 11.
The first two days of school were called off last week after the discovery of nontoxic mold in more than one classroom in GISH’s 200 wing.
District Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said Sunday that remediation was completed as scheduled. That process was slated to take 48 hours.
The district is proceeding as if everything will be in good shape.
“We’ve done everything we can to remediate it and clean the air and do all that,” Harden said. While he’s optimistic, the district still needs to receive the testing results.
The district is working with B2 Environmental, an Omaha-based firm that does environmental, health and safety consulting. In addition to offices in Omaha, Grand Island and West Point, B2 has locations in Iowa, Utah, Texas and California.
Before the mold was discovered, GISH freshmen were scheduled to begin the school year Thursday, with the three higher grades following suit Friday. Because of the mold problem, a day set aside just for ninth-graders has been eliminated.
As it stands now, classes will begin Wednesday at Career Pathways Institute and the Wyandotte Learning Center.