Grand Island Public Schools plans to offer a number of virtual learning opportunities for students this summer.
At the Board of Education meeting Thursday night, broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel, Toni Palmer, GIPS chief of Leadership and Learning, discussed the opportunities that will be available to students.
She said GIPS has “quite a different menu of different learning opportunities” for students just completing grades preschool through 12th. Palmer said this is the first time the district has had such a wide range of summer school offerings.
“We are blessed to be able to offer some things differently.” Palmer said on being able to offer these opportunities virtually. “We have a range of opportunities that are targeted for students based on need, as well as some opportunities for students in non-Title I buildings for enrichment and engagement. We have never had that opportunity before.”
At the elementary level, Palmer said GIPS will offer e-Learning Power Camp Monday through Thursday from June 1-25. She said last year, Power Camp was only offered to students in the district’s Title I schools. With the move to e-Learning, all GIPS students in preschool through fifth grades can participate.
Palmer said students in Power Camp will have a number of different enrichment-focused course offerings centered around fine arts, nutrition, mindfulness and wellness.
“We are creating a way that students can enroll in those courses throughout the month of June,” she said. “They can do one week and switch over and do something else the next week. Technically, they could have three or four opportunities and can participate in several if they would like throughout the week. There are lots of fun opportunities.”
Also in June, GIPS will offer Title I summer school to all students in its Title I elementary schools (Dodge, Howard, Jefferson, Knickrehm, Lincoln, Starr, Wasmer and West Lawn).
“In the past, we averaged about 350 students in grade K-5,” Palmer said. “Those students were targeted based on additional needs for academic support. This year, with the virtual environment, we thought about how we are not limited by class size.”
The class sessions will be held virtually Monday through Thursday from June 1-25 and feature 20 minutes each of reading, math and exploratory activities. Palmer said there will also be two live Zoom sessions where teachers will be in front of students throughout the week.
For students completing kindergarten through third grade, GIPS will offer Thriving Minds, which will provide reading opportunities to students throughout the summer months.
“As part of the reading bill, we are required to provide summer reading opportunities for students as a requirement of that,” Palmer said. “Mrs. (Brittney) Bills (GIPS’ curriculum director) has put together a list of activities and resources that can be online virtually and can be printed off and done at home as well.”
At the elementary level, the extended school year will also be offered for students who have Individualized Learning Plans (IEPs).
The purpose of an extended school year is to prevent or slow severe skill regression caused by an interruption of special education services during extended periods when school is not in session. GIPS says it is not to enhance the present levels of educational performance exhibited by children with disabilities at the end of the regular school year.
One new offering this year, Palmer said, is Thriving Minds for students just completing grades six through 12. The virtual offering will go through June and July.
“It is not targeted for any certain population, but it will be a virtual opportunity for students to engage in different types of fun, exploratory, enriching and engaging experiences,” she said. “They are really focusing on critical thinking, problem solving and understanding of essential skills. This is going to be problem-based.”
At the middle school level, Palmer said the schools wanted to move away from the “summer school” title and more toward a “summer academy.” The academies will focus on math and language arts along with learning about college and career readiness.
“They really wanted to identify more with Grand island Senior High and that preparation for being ready for high school,” she said. “The eligibility is similar to what has been done in the past. However, if they have space to engage additional students who want to participate, that will come from parents contacting them (coordinators) through the Google Forms.”
One new summer course offering this year, Palmer said, is a virtual pre-algebra course for outgoing eighth-graders who plan to attend GISH next school year.
“It is a bridge-to-algebra course that is going to be engaging and not just focused in on the actual work,” she said. “It will be more on the cognitive processing of math, getting kids excited and confident in their ability to do math while they are getting pre-algebra skills that may be unfinished learning from the eighth-grade course this year.”
The final summer school offering, Palmer said, is GISH summer school, which is for high school students who are credit deficient in core classes required to graduate.
“In the past, we have had about 90 to 100 students that have been in our Success Academy for summer school for credit recovery to make up classes they need in order to graduate,” she said. “We will continue that.”
Palmer said the GISH summer school coordinator, Meredy Ernstmeyer, has been in contact with students and parents about who qualifies for, and is participating in, this offering.
For more information about the GIPS summer learning opportunities and how to sign up for them, visit gips.org/summerlearning.
