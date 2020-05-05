Since schools cannot host events in person, Grand Island Public Schools is hosting two Kindergarten Ready Facebook Live events for all parents of incoming kindergarten students at 6 p.m. Thursday. One event will be in English, while the other will be in Spanish.
The Facebook Live events will feature multiple GIPS kindergarten teachers, nurses and other staff who work with kindergarten students in schools across the district. Both broadcasts will include a message from GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover. GIPS Board of Education member Carlos Barcenas will host the Spanish event.
“We want to do everything we can to make parents of incoming kindergartners feel comfortable,” said Toni Palmer, GIPS’ chief of leading for learning. “Parents need to know their children will be safe and learning in a nurturing educational environment. We want to show them that, even if it’s through a virtual event.”
Each event will feature multiple kindergarten teachers sharing information with parents on what to expect the first week of school, how to prepare their child for school, what happens in kindergarten, how parents can be involved with kindergarten and overall advice.
The events will also feature current kindergarten parents sharing their thoughts about the kindergarten experience.
Parents can watch the event and ask questions via the comments section. GIPS has also created a new website, www.gips.org/KindergartenReady, to help parents know what to do to be prepared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.