Elementary students will be able to participate in a field day as part of a virtual event Tuesday.
Grand Island Public Schools will host a virtual field day that will feature 25 events, along with video explanations, posted on its website, gips.org.
Leah Michel, a physical education teacher at Gates Elementary School, said the virtual field day is set up much like an in-person field day, with each event being set up like a station. She said some of the stations are similar to what would be seen in a normal, in-person field day, but others are directed toward what students can do while in quarantine.
“A couple are a little bit more directed toward being in quarantine and not being able to do a competition with a friend or having the equipment or space at home,” Michel said. “Some are a plank challenge or how many of something they can do in a minute. We’ve got ‘Minute to Win It’ type stations, too, so we have a little bit of everything.”
She said each video has a GIPS elementary PE teacher explaining how to do the activity for the specific station.
“The first thing the PE teacher does is tell them if they need equipment, tells them about the station and if there are rules of that station,” Michel said. “Then, most of the time, we give an example, too, to show them exactly how it will look. Each video is probably around a minute or two, so they can watch it quick and then do the challenge themselves.”
While the virtual field day is geared toward students in grades K-5, Michel said that due to its virtual nature, anyone of any age can participate. One aspect of the event is that families can take part in the activities together.
She said there is a score card attached to each of the stations where students and families can write down their score and track their efforts on their first and second attempts at each of the activities. There is some level of competitiveness in the virtual field day.
“The competition factor is they will compete with the people in their household,” Michel said. “We also did the two tries so they can compete with themselves to try to get better that second time around.”
With the field day event being virtual, she said the activities will be online all day Tuesday, meaning students and families can do them whenever they want. They can even do a few at one time and do the rest later that day.
Michel said she hopes the virtual field day will give kids a sense of normalcy and something fun to do in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They deserve a little bit of fun and a little bit of what they are used to,” she said. “Something that they come to expect every spring is field day. So being able to still offer this to them, while it is a very different way of doing it, the routine part of it is still there.”
Michel said she also hopes the virtual field day gives students the opportunity to “do something new and different.”
“I hope it just takes their mind off things because I know it has been hard for them,” she said.
