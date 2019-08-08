Grand Island Public Schools teachers and staff were welcomed “back to school” Thursday morning as part of the district’s annual back-to-school event.
The teachers and staff members gathered in the Grand Island Senior High auditorium, and even overflowed into the school’s Little Theater, to hear comments from district leaders and learn who won awards.
The GIPS back-to-school event began with remarks from Board of Education President Bonnie Hinkle. She said the board sees all staff members embracing the district’s strategic plan, adapting their teaching methods and recognizing the ever-changing world of education.
“We see you also demonstrating care for the kids and we just want to thank you for that,” Hinkle said. “All of you, regardless of your role, have a relationship with kids and those relationships matter and make a difference in kids’ lives. They come to school to see you. No one can replace you, so being present is half the value.”
She said that at its retreat in April, the board saw student attendance data, which showed how student attendance and student achievement “go hand-in-hand.” She added teacher attendance is also important to student achievement.
“We are working with some of your peers and the administration to review our employee leave policies and hopefully find something that works better for you and for our kids.” Hinkle told the staff members. “You will probably see changes in professional development and other facility changes over time.”
During her remarks, Superintendent Tawana Grover thanked the community for its support of the 2014 bond issue to complete seven building projects in five years. With the help of GIPS Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jack Sheard, Grover used a Facebook Live video to have all teachers and staff in the audience say “thank you” the community for its support.
Traci Skalberg, executive director of the GIPS Foundation, also delivered remarks. She discussed the ongoing Memorial Stadium renovation project, which she said has met 95 percent of its fundraising goal, with only $832,525 left to raise. She offered staff members an opportunity to complete a pledge form to donate to the project if they choose to do so.
The most anticipated part of the back-to-school event came when the winners for teachers of the year, specialist/counselor of the year, staff member of the year and administrator of the year were announced. Skalberg said the GIPS Foundation received 1,600 nominations from parents, teachers and “colleagues.”
“The task is a daunting process to get the forms processed and reviewed by volunteer teams,” she said. “Every year, when we mail the nomination forms out to those who were nominated, it gives me so much pride and so much hope.”
Each of the teacher of the year received a plaque and a monetary prize. The recipient of the administrator of the year award received a plaque and $1,000 of extra budget funds for their school.
The 2019 teachers, specialist/counselor, staff member and administrator of the year winners were:
— Jason Weseman, Howard Elementary (elementary teacher of the year)
— Jessa Yager, Barr Middle School (middle school teacher of the year)
— Tracy Jakubowski, GISH, (high school teacher of the year)
— Tammy Nance, Starr Elementary (specialist/counselor of the year)
— Jodi Fegley, paraeducator at Engleman Elementary (staff member of the year)
— Lee Wolfe, principal at Shoemaker Elementary (administrator of the year)
In her remarks, Skalberg read from the nomination letters for all of the winners. Students said they enjoy Weseman’s personality as he is “very fun, goofy and cool,” which makes learning fun. One student noted how Weseman helped him through hard times going on at home.
“He taught me and my brother and helped me a lot when I was struggling and when my brother was struggling,” the student said, per Skalberg’s remarks.
A first-year Howard teacher said they appreciate Weseman for offering advice and assistance to them in their classroom. The teacher added he has also helped them with teaching methods he uses in creating learning targets and success criteria.
“He not only inspires students to work up to their potential, but also has worked with many educators, leading and directing them to never stop trying new things to improve student learning,” the teacher said.
Weseman said it means a lot to be recognized for his work.
“It is validation of what you do,” he said. “While you know that people are appreciative of you, to actually get something like this means the world to me.”
Skalberg read comments from students who said they admire Wolfe for being a nice, patient person who “gives everybody a chance” and “accepts everyone just the way they are.” One student admired his personality.
“Our principal was walking down the fourth-grade hallway and saw that we had perfect attendance,” they said. “So he came into our classroom and did his happy dance. It was so weird, but also hilarious.”
Shoemaker staff members said they see Wolfe as a leader and a role model for students.
“A principal can either extinguish a flame of positivity or ignite a flame of hope,” they said. “We are blessed at our school because we have a leader that strives to value each and every staff member. He is a warm hug, a listening ear and a role model for students.”
Parents said they see Wolfe as a principal who has a presence even outside of school. One parent said he went beyond his call of duty as principal after their son had two medical diagnoses that made it “physically impossible” for him to attend school regularly.
“In these difficult seasons of our family’s journey, we knew that we had an advocate for our son in our principal,” the parent said. “He worked on our son’s behalf to accommodate his needs and make learning a successful continuum. He even made visits to our home and brought books to brighten our son’s day. It was his genuine concern and kindness that helped our son soar like all Shoemaker Eagles do.”
Wolfe said the award means “a ton” to him.
“This means a ton to me from the standpoint that I am making a positive impact on people’s lives,” he said. “They see me as someone they can trust, go to and know that I am real and genuine. I want to help guide, mentor and teach. This is a great award, but it is about the people sitting beside me and (who) are with me every day. We work together and it is a team effort. They are right there with me, making our school a great place to be.”