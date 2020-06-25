According to a survey this summer by Grand Island Public Schools, most parents want their kids in school this fall and most staff members would wear masks if required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GIPS Board of Education heard survey results during a work session Thursday afternoon.
The work session, which was held virtually via Zoom and broadcast to the public on the GIPS YouTube channel, presented information and to allow the board to brainstorm ideas. No final decisions were made about reopening.
Superintendent Tawana Grover said GIPS has “done a lot of research” that has included reading numerous articles, watching a number of videos and talking with federal, state and local officials and medical experts about the coronavirus. However, she said, as the district moves forward, it wanted to hear from its families and staff members.
Grover said a survey was sent to families and staff members about various aspects of reopening in the fall. She said this was meant to give the district an understanding of things they were concerned about and what their intentions are for the fall.
Jack Sheard, GIPS’ marketing and communications coordinator, went through the survey questions asked and subsequent data with the board. He said the parent survey was sent via email, text and phone on June 14 and closed June 19. The survey had 3,589 total responses — 3,053 in English and 536 in English.
Sheard said the survey was broken down by grades: preschool, K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12. He said the district felt the opinions of parents may be different based on the age of their students.
Survey results were ‘pretty consistent’
Sheard said the results were mainly predictable and were not shocking. He added they were “pretty consistent across all areas and age groups.”
“The one outlier was at-home projects,” Sheard said. “They were not as helpful as a whole compared to some of the other areas of online learning. Also, preschool parents did not think their kids would work as well with online chat, type-in conversations with their classmates as well as some of the older ages did.”
One survey question, Sheard said, was about how parents felt about students in their household wearing masks while at school.
“We did not give an ultimatum,” he said. “We did not say, ‘Your options are only on-site (learning) with a mask or e-learning.’”
Sheard said those surveyed were also asked about how not having students in school affected them. Choices included access to child care, parents being able to work or stay employed, and no one being able to help students with e-learning at the times it is offered.
Another question was whether parents had ways to get their students to and from school.
Most parents preferred in-person classes
Overall, according to the data presented by Sheard, 75% of district parents surveyed would send their kids to school for in-person classes, while 8% said they would only do so if students were not required to wear masks.
At the preschool level, around 70% of parents of students at Howard, Lincoln and Starr said their students will attend in-person classes if and when they resume in the fall. Only 62% of Early Learning Center parents said their students would attend in-person classes.
At the elementary level, 73% of parents said their students would attend in-person classes, while another 10% said they would only if students are not required to wear a mask. 18% of parents said their child would utilize e-learning.
A total 76% of middle school parents said their students would attend in-person classes, while another 8% said they would only if students are not required to wear masks. 17% of parents said their child would use e-learning.
Of the high school parents surveyed, 80% said their child would attend in-person classes, with another 6% saying their students would only attend if they are not required to wear a mask.
Sheard said the survey also included open-ended questions in which parents could tell the district whatever they wanted it to know.
He said 30% of these comments were wanting the district to resume in-person classes. Sheard added 12% of the comments were about health concerns, 3% were positive of e-learning, 16% were negative of e-learning and 9% were negative of masks.
Staff members open to wearing masks if required
In the staff survey, Sheard said, they were asked their preferred work environment, whether it is on-site, remote or a mixture of both. Staff members were also asked their thoughts on wearing masks while they worked.
Wayne Stelk, GIPS director of human resources, said the staff survey opened July 3. As of Thursday afternoon, he said the district is at 1,064 responses — about 65% of its total staff and 75% of its teachers.
“So far, it looks like somewhere between 7% and 8% of our staff are going to request remote or off-site assignments, which would probably correlate to staff who have underlying health conditions and are concerned for themselves or others,” Stelk said.
“The other thing that I think is encouraging is slightly over 40% of our staff so far are open to either classroom (teaching) or e-learning opportunities. What that means is we have some flexibility with almost half our staff.”
Stelk said that, based on the survey results, the majority of GIPS staff members are open to wearing masks if they are required to.
Board Member Heidi Schutz said she is happy the district sought input from parents and staff before “laying out any groundwork.”
She asked whether GIPS would provide masks to students if it requires them when schools reopen in the fall. Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said the district has about 60,000 masks on hand and is working to get another 50,000 from the governor’s office.
“I think we are going to have masks covered,” Harden said. “We are working on getting a lot of different masks for different purposes. We are working to get N95 masks for nurses and masks with a clear, plastic mouth covering so that kids who are deaf or hard of hearing can see the lips of the person instructing them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.