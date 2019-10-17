Grand Island Public Schools’ Nutrition Services hoped to erase the notion that school lunch is unappetizing during an event Thursday morning.
Nutrition Services hosted its first-ever food show where district students, staff and parents could come to Grand Island Senior High to sample and rate potential foods Nutrition Services may add to the menu at the district’s cafeterias.
A total of 13 food items were able to be sampled, including maple sausage Tornados, cheese and green chili tamales, French toast Goldfish, buffalo chicken wraps and papusas. Each item had a small paper slip for samplers to fill out to rate each item. Those slips were then put into a can to be evaluated later by Nutrition Services staff.
Lauren Rathman, a registered dietitian with GIPS, said three food carts were set up with samples for students and parents attending parent-teacher conferences.
“We have wanted to put a few of these items on the menu for a while, especially with the secondary schools, like the buffalo chicken wrap and egg salad sandwich,” she said. “Those are some of the items we wanted to make and try out to see if our kids liked. Other items are ones we have tried in our kitchen and that we really liked. We will evaluate them, tally them up and pick out the most popular ones. Those are the ones we will consider adding to the menu.”
GISH counselor Melissa Luthi-Placke was one staff member who sampled foods Thursday morning. She said she enjoyed the cheese and green chili tamales and that they would lead her to eat school lunch more often.
GISH sophomore Luz Dominguez said she enjoyed the papusas the most out of all the samples she tried Thursday.
Rathman said Nutrition Services is trying to bring more ethnic foods to the school lunch menu in addition to spicy foods, which are popular with students.
Kris Spellman, GIPS’ director of child nutrition said often times, Nutrition Services does not have the opportunity to talk with students and staff in a relaxed manner about cafeteria food due to how hectic the cafeteria is during lunch hours. She said the food show was a way for her and her staff to interact with students and staff.
Spellman said the majority of the sampled foods will not be added to the menu until next school year.
Rathman said Nutrition Services hopes to make the food show an annual event to use to evaluate what items students and staff like, and which can then be added to the school lunch menu.
