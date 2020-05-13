Grand Island Public Schools has sent each senior in the graduating class of 2020 a special package.
The purple and gold boxes included many things of value, including their hard-earned high school diplomas. The boxes were mailed last week. Seniors received their boxes as early as Thursday. Also in the boxes were their caps and gowns, any activity or academic letters they received, commencement programs and a few special gifts from GIPS staff.
“We would prefer to give these graduates the contents of this box in person, but we simply cannot do so safely right now,” said Jeff Gilbertson, Grand Island Senior High executive principal. “Please know we love these students. We hope the gifts in these boxes show, in even a small way, the pride we all feel in this class.”
The gifts included a GISH Class of 2020 insulated drink mug from the district and a gift from the post-prom committee parents. The post-prom gifts included small trinkets, gift cards and free food from local businesses. A handful of randomly drawn students received cash prizes of as much as $100.
Also in the boxes were bound collections of letters written to students from staff across the district. Students each received a booklet with their name printed on the cover and personal letters from their former teachers and school staff dating back to elementary and even preschool teachers.
All students received letters from the board of education, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover and Gilbertson.
The purple and gold boxes were custom-designed by the district and included a message from GIPS Board of Education President Bonnie Hinkle, Grover and Gilbertson on the inside, as well as complete lists of the seniors in the Class of 2020, along with a few images of seniors during this year. The outside of the boxes included lyrics to the school fight song.
Because the boxes contained the students’ diplomas along with all the other items, the district reached out to local business partner Hornady Manufacturing, which helped by shrink-wrapping each box before Midwest Connect delivered the boxes to the post office.
The post office took extra care in delivering the boxes, with a number of its team members working extra hours to make sure the boxes were received by the students quickly.
“It was truly a district and community effort to make this happen for our seniors,” Gilbertson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.