Grand Island Public Schools expects to be open to students when school begins in August but will have three plans in place for reopening schools depending on the COVID-19 situation.
At a town hall meeting on Facebook Live on Wednesday evening, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district plans on starting under the GIPS Reimagined plan. With Reimagined, the schools will be open with some restrictions and slight capacity guidelines.
Students will have the option to take classes online at the request of the parents and determined by district guidelines.
“This is the model that we hope to start school with Aug. 12,” Grover said. “We will be in GIPS Reimagined with most of our students on-site and giving parents that option to enroll their students online if they feel it is best for their family.”
If a parent wishes for their student to do e-learning, rather than in-person learning, GIPS said the parent needs to fill out a form at www.gips.org/fall2020 by July 17. Grover said that once a student opts into e-learning, they will be asked to continue with it through the end of the fall semester.
With the two other reopening plans, GIPS Select calls for capacity to be “heavily restricted” due to social distancing expectations. Under this plan, the district would determine which programs and services would need to be served on-site due to being the most in need of hands-on, in-person instruction and support.
In the final model, GIPS Remote, all students would be taught remotely via e-learning.
Details of Reimagined model
The GIPS Reimagined model calls for 6- to 10-foot social distancing to be in place whenever possible, while the GIPS Select model will enforce this social distancing rule. Grover said signage will be placed through the school buildings to remind students and staff of social distancing rules and safety protocols.
She said GIPS also will try to limit large gatherings outside of the schools.
“Students will have very specific assigned areas where they will need to report to,” Grover said. “This is also going to allow us to keep traffic moving in one direction.”
When GIPS reopens its facilities, face coverings that cover a person’s mouth and nose will be required for all staff and students. Any person in these facilities also is required to wear a face covering.
Face coverings may only be removed for meals or at the request of the staff member. The first face covering will be provided by GIPS free of charge. GIPS said if a student comes in without one, they will be provided one, but expectations are that students only be provided one face covering by the district and use it daily.
‘Extra layer of protection’
Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said GIPS has 80,000 face masks on hand and 20,000 more on the way free of charge from the state.
“When we are not able to achieve that 6 feet (of social distance), that face covering really comes in as an extra layer of protection for us,” Grover said. “We do have a variety of those (face coverings). We have some of those that are clear due to the different needs of our students to be able to support them with that process.”
With preschool classes, GIPS said it will take “extra precautions” and screen students daily until wearing face coverings “becomes routine.”
Grover said two policies up for GIPS Board of Education approval at its meeting Thursday night lay out the expectations for both students and staff in regard to face coverings. She said the face covering requirement will be included in the student handbook.
“We want to approach this situation like we do with any learning opportunity,” she said. “It is an opportunity for teachers to set up routines and procedures. With our student body, when the expectation is set, we teach them, coach them and support them; that is what we want to do with our students. The students have to be aware of the time we are living in.”
All district teachers will be “using their professional judgment” throughout the day when it comes to face coverings, Grover said, and will work to meet the individual needs of students.
Health screenings
Grover said GIPS will be conducting daily health screenings and urged parents to help with the process by monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing and/or sudden loss of taste or smell. She said if a student has a temperature of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, they need to stay home until their fever ceases.
GIPS staff members will check temperatures of students at least once a day at school.
“All of our staff members across our district will have access to the thermometers, so they are able to check those temperatures,” Grover said. It may be in the morning or midday — whenever works best for their schedule.”
Grover said during the school day, students will be required to wash their hands with soap and water after using the restroom, and every two hours or during a transition between classes. If this is not practical to do, hand sanitizer may be used instead.
Students who test positive
During the virtual town hall, a parent asked what would happen if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and exposes the entire classroom. Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, said if a child tests positive for COVID-19 and was in the classroom, CDHD will do a case contact investigation.
“We are looking for anyone who was within 6 feet of that child for 15 minutes or more,” she said. “Then, we would isolate, or remove, any of those people identified as close contacts from the classroom for 14 days unless they were wearing face coverings.”
If students and the teacher were wearing face coverings, Anderson said, it changes the whole scenario.
“What happens then is those individuals become low risk. We still go in and do an investigation, but in all likelihood, classes will be able to continue.”
Grover said GIPS has established a COVID-19 symptom response team that includes GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter, campus principals and the district’s head nurse that will be activated whenever a student or staff member has any symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.
When activated, Grover said, the team will help GIPS make decisions and decide what steps it needs to take to address the situation.
