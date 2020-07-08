Grand Island Public Schools plans on being open to students when school begins in August, but will have three plans in place for reopening schools depending on the COVID-19 situation in the community.
In a news release and at a town hall on Facebook Live on Wednesday evening, the district said it plans on starting under the GIPS Reimagined plan. With Reimagined, the schools will be open with some restrictions and slight capacity guidelines.
Students will have the option to take classes online at the request of the parents and determined by district guidelines.
With the two other reopening plans, GIPS Select calls for capacity to be “heavily restricted” due to social distancing expectations. Under this plan, the district would determine which programs and services would need to be served on-site due to being the most in need of hands-on, in-person instruction and support.
In the final model, GIPS Remote, all students would be taught remotely via e-Learning.
The GIPS Reimagined model calls for 6- to 10-foot social distancing to be in place whenever possible, while the GIPS Select model will enforce this social distancing rule.
When it reopens its facilities, GIPS said, face coverings that cover a person’s mouth and nose will be required for all staff and students. Any person in these facilities also are required to wear a face covering.
Face coverings may only be removed for meals or at the request of the staff member. The first face covering will be provided by GIPS free of charge. GIPS said if a student comes in without a face covering, they will be provided one, but expectations are that students only be provided one face covering by the district and use it daily.
With preschool classes, GIPS said it will take “extra precautions” and screen students daily until wearing face coverings “becomes routine.”
A town hall in English on the district’s reopening plan can be viewed now on the GIPS Facebook page. A Facebook Live town hall in Spanish will begin at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
