A proposed new location for Grand Island Public Schools’ Early Learning Center at the former Shopko building is expected be named the O’Connor Early Learning Center.
Jennifer Worthington, chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, said if a lease is agreed upon, the building will be named after Grand Island businessman Ray O’Connor, who donated a portion of the building at 2208 N. Webb Road for the district to use for early childhood classrooms.
O’Connor is proposing to donate approximately 50,000 square feet of space in the old Shopko building to develop into a new location for the Early Learning Center currently located in the former Engleman Elementary building at 4360 W. Capital Ave.
The Shopko building has been vacant since October when Shopko Optical moved to a new location. The remainder of the store has been closed since June 2019. Ken’s Appliance previously announced plans to move into another portion of the building.
The name has not been finalized and was brought before the school board last week as an information item. No formal action was taken on the naming.
“We did this (naming) because of the generous donation of a portion of that building from Ray O’Connor,” Worthington said. “(Chief Financial Officer) Mr. (Virgil) Harden met with him to talk about the naming. He (O’Connor) is very humble and wasn’t sure he wanted this to happen. But, he agreed using the family name would be appropriate and appreciated.”
Worthington emphasized to the board that while a lease agreement for a portion of the former Shopko building has not been finalized, she believes it is in GIPS’ best interests to make plans for when it happens — which she said she believes will occur.
The district’s policy No. 4510 dictates that when dealing with the naming of a building, or a portion of a building, a committee needs to meet to discuss the naming.
Worthington said the board’s governance committee, which includes GIPS board members Dan Brosz, Bonnie Hinkle, Heidi Schutz and Erika Wolfe, met with GIPS Early Childhood Coordinator Amy Richards and Mary Berlie, vice president of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., to discuss the naming of the building and bring forward its recommendation.
If the building lease and the naming are approved, Worthington said, GIPS would work with architects to have the name, along with the GIPS name and either the early childhood logo or “early childhood education” on the building.
