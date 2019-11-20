Memorial Stadium may soon have a new video scoreboard.
The proposed upgrade would be funded by advertising revenue.
At the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting last week, Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden discussed a proposal for the new video scoreboard. He said the proposal calls for “one of the single largest video display boards in the Midwest” for a high school facility. The proposed scoreboard would be more than 50 feet tall, 40 feet wide and supported by four beams.
Harden said all of the panels on the scoreboard will be back-lit and the scoreboard will have “Jack Jeffries Memorial Scoreboard” printed on it.
“The good news is that we verified with the manufacturer that we can take the brightness all the way down to 10% brightness,” he said. “We can vary it so that when there is a bright, sunny day, you can still have it at 100% (brightness) and it is a nice ‘wow’ factor. When it is a nice dark night you can turn it down to 10 or 20% (brightness) and get the same ‘wow’ factor.”
Harden said the total cost of the scoreboard would be $595,000 and would be paid for with advertising revenue from local sponsorships. He said the scoreboard would have three different partners — anchor partners, founding partners and premier partners — at $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 per year, respectively.
According to information provided to the board by Harden that was included in the meeting agenda, there would be four anchor partners, six founding partners and six premier partners for $85,000 total over a seven-year period.
“Our intent is to have all of these partners contractually signed for before we replace the scoreboard,” Harden said. “The idea is we want to make sure we can fund this commitment. It is a $600,000 investment over a seven-year purchase. It will not be a lease purchase. We are actually purchasing it and financing it. The proceeds from the advertisements would pay those bills.”
The partners would advertise for all football games and other events at Memorial Stadium. Grand Island Central Catholic also plays its home games at Memorial Stadium.
“If you think about the number of activities at Memorial Stadium, there are 60-plus events there every year,” Harden said. “We are trying to put an asset in play that really puts us in the running for being able to host state events.”
Harden said the scoreboard’s operations could be tied into curriculum within the communications pathway in the Academy of Business and Technology as the students could operate the on-the-field cameras on game days.
“There are actually two high-definition on-the-field cameras involved,” he said. “The students would be properly trained and on the field with these cameras at both 20-yard lines on the field doing video, along with instant replay when it is allowed. We want the students to experience all of those opportunities. It could be 10 kids who are trying to run all things like programming the display, and running the display, cameras and cables.”
Harden said the item was an information item at last week’s meeting and will return as an action item for board approval when the advertising sponsorships are secured. Any entity interested in becoming a partner is encouraged to contact Jennifer Worthington, GIPS chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, at (308) 385-5900.
