Grand Island Senior High School and Northwest Public Schools both turned their stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) Monday for 20 minutes to honor the class of 2020 as part of the national Be the Light Campaign.

Heartland Lutheran High School said on its Facebook page that it plans to participate in the campaign on Sunday to commemorate the Easter season.

Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said the school did not participate in the campaign as its field does not have stadium lights.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments